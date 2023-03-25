Virginia Tech defeats Tennessee in Sweet 16, 73-64

SEATTLE, Wash. – Virginia Tech took the win over Tennessee, 73-64 in their Sweet 16 matchup in the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Vols started the game shooting 0-5 from beyond the arc. The Hokies have capitalized thus far not only in scoring but in rebounding as well.

Georgia Amoore led Virginia Tech with 29 points. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 17 points.

Virginia Tech competed in the Sweet 16 for just the second time ever in program history while Tennessee is making its 36th appearance. In the other Seattle Regional 3 semifinal, Ohio State defeated UConn 73-61.

For the first time in school history, the Hokies have made it to the Elite 8.

The Buckeyes will play Virginia Tech on Monday night at 9 p.m. eastern time.