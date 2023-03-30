Virginia Tech hoping to take the win in Final Four

Virginia Tech will play in the Final Four game in Dallas in this year's NCAA Tournament.

By all accounts, the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team is loose, ready and embracing the moment.

Their willingness to constantly evolve into one of the best teams in the nation has carried them far. But as Coach Brooks said, the Hokies are not only at the Final Four. They are in the Final Four.

Open practice day for the Hokies along with the other Final Four teams in Dallas. Brooks was there in 2017 — he and his daughters watched as UConn’s 111 game win streak was snapped by Mississippi State in the national title game. So a full-circle moment for him.

While the stage is bigger, and lights are brighter, the confidence level the Hokies have continues to be high.

“I’ve told these kids all along that they can win it,” Coach Brooks said. “They have the talent to win it. They just weren’t good enough to beat themselves and to try to beat these tough opponents. And they bought into that. They’re selfless, the most unselfish group I’ve ever been around in my life. As a matter of fact, all their individual trophies and accolades, they’re in my office because they just haven’t come to pick them up. The only thing they want to do is win.”

“They’re experienced. They’re on a roll. They’re confident. They’ve been together a while now. He’s a great coach, love him to death. Sure, they’ll be nervous, but my team will be nervous too because they’ll all be doing it — both teams will be doing it for the first time,” LSU Coach Kim Mulkey said.

If you recall, Mulkey was the head coach of the Baylor team that beat Virginia Tech in the second round of the tournament back in 2021.