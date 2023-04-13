Kayana Traylor, Taylor Soule excited for opportunity in WNBA

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday night was an exciting evening for Kayana Traylor and Taylor Soule. Watching from Blacksburg, Traylor was selected 23rd by the Chicago Sky with her teammate Taylor Soule shortly after at 28th with the Minnesota Lynx.

“It means a lot, it’s what a lot of people dream about and hope for,” Traylor said. “So even being in this position and the opportunity to make the most of it, I’m looking forward to it.”

Traylor will head to Chicago at the end of the month, while Soule is already in Minnesota, where the team held a press conference for the rookies Thursday afternoon.

“I’m excited to be back in the Midwest,” Soule said. “I’m excited to meet great new people, teammates, coaching staff, everybody, be in a city where people want to win, I’m excited about it.”

Now the focus is trying to make the roster at their select teams.