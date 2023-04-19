Hillcats outlast Red Sox in 15-12 victory

SALEM, Va. – The bats were hot early for the Lynchburg Hillcats and they stayed hot in game one of the Battle of 460. The Hillcats scored in each inning with the exception of the 2nd and 9th on their way to a 15-12 victory.

Salem had fielding struggles in the fourth inning that eventually led to four runs scored for Lynchburg. The lead was 11-0 heading to the bottom of the 5th inning and that’s when the Red Sox started to mount a comeback.

They scored eight runs in various ways. A wild pitch yielded the first run followed by RBI singles from Miguel Bleis, Juan Chacon, Lyonell James, Albert Feliz and Ahbram Liendo. A sac fly from Luis Ravelo also yielded a run and the score was 11-8 entering the 6th inning.

But the Hillcats had a more in the tank to hold on for the win. Both teams move to 5-5 records.

Wednesday’s game is slated for an 11:05 p.m. first pitch.