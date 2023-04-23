54º

Late runs lift Hillcats over Red Sox 8-3

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Lynchburg defeats Salem 8-3 Saturday night (WSLS)

SALEM, Va. – Salem had more hits but Lynchburg had more runs on Saturday as the Hillcats earned the 8-3 victory.

Both teams now sit at 7-7 this season.

The Red Sox had plenty of players in scoring position but was only 2-for-10 from the plate in such situations, leaving 8 runners on base. The Hillcats left 9 runners stranded on base but found a way to score two runs in the seventh and three in the ninth.

The seasons first edition of the “Battle of 460″ will wrap up Sunday when the two teams meet at 3:05 p.m.

