2nd annual Gary Chilcoat Memorial Lineman Camp draws hundreds of 1st and 10 athletes to Vinton

VINTON, Va. – The second annual Gary Chilcoat Memorial Lineman Camp was held Saturday at William Byrd High School. Hundreds of 1st and 10 athletes and coaches flocked to Vinton to sharpen their fundamentals and show off in front of college coaches.

No to mention, a 2x Super Bowl champ was in attendance as well. Richlands native and UVA Wise offensive line coach Mike Compton. William Byrd Head Coach Brad Lutz said the purpose of the camp is to influence young men on and off the field, the way his high school coach Gary Chilcoat did.

“There’s a lot of people in the state of Virginia that love football, more importantly, a lot of coaches and players that love line play. I know there’s a lot of coaches out here who loved Coach Chilcoat too,” Lutz said. “It’s kind of a good mix of fundamentals, football, family, and Coach Chilcoat all wrapped into one. I hope they learn something. I hope they had a great day, and I hope they have a great season, and I hope there’s a coach in their life that does the same thing for them that Coach did to me. I think if we can get out of here with those three thing,s we got out of here a better version of ourselves for sure.”