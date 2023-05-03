James River sends four more to the college ranks

BUCHANAN, Va. – Tuesday proved to be another signing day at the home of the Knights in Buchanan--adding to what is a star-studded senior class.

Norah Jones is heading to Emory & Henry for equestrian, Connor Church will take his football talents to Ferrum, Levi Miller will play soccer at Bridgewater College and standout hoops star Ryan Steger will play for Bridgewater College.

These four student-athletes put pen to paper joining 7 of their fellow classmates who did so earlier this spring. That brings the total signing class to 11 total--a sizable number for a small school like James River.

“This senior class has set the standard that will be hard to get back to,” said athletics director Chase Davidson. “When you have roughly 120, 130 kids in a class and 11 go to play at the Division I, II and III level it’s incredible.”

Here’s a complete list of the 11 signees from this years senior class:

Norah Jones: Equestrian- Emory & Henry College

Ryan Steger: Basketball - Bridgewater College

Conner Church: Football/Track- Ferrum College

Levi Miller: Soccer - Bryan College

Lexi McCullough: Softball - Bridgewater College

Kaycee Kincaid: Softball - Ferrum College

Jenna Pugh: Softball - Roanoke College

Austyn Moran: Softball - Randolph College

Justin Hill: Soccer - Roanoke College

George Toliver: Football - Ferrum College

Heath Andrews: Baseball - North Carolina State University