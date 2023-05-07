Woodpeckers outduel Red Sox in 5-3 win on Saturday

SALEM, Va. – Salem Memorial Ballpark was packed on Saturday afternoon as the Salem Red Sox battled the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

While Salem had ample opportunities to score runs, the Woodpeckers’ pitchers made a pivotal difference, combining for 14 strikeouts on the evening. Salem left 10 runners stranded on base in the 5-3 loss.

While neither team performed the best at the plate with runners in scoring position, Fayetteville’s Luis Encarnacion had two big hits and later scored in the game.

The Red Sox-Woodpeckers series will wrap up Sunday with a first pitch time slated for 3:05 p.m. at Salem Memorial Ballpark.