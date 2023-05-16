Flames softball battle hardened for NCAA competition

Lynchburg, Va. – The Liberty Flames softball team made history this spring, receiving its first ever At-Large bid to the NCAA tournament. It is their third consecutive appearance. The reason they were selected--and the reason they are ready to compete--are one in the same.

FThe lames finished second in the ASUN standings, falling short to Central Arkansas in the ASUN Championship. But it’s the tough non-conference slate they played that helped get them in in the tournament, and has them confident as they prepare to play in the Los Angeles regional. The Flames schedule included the number one overall seed in Oklahoma, and the overall number 2 in UCLA. And they will see the Bruins again this week.

“I think I shrink the schedules in the top five, one of the top five strength of schedules in the country but I do that and say ok how can we get better? We have to play the best teams and I’m excited we have an opportunity to be in the top 64 and be an at-large in the top 32,” head coach Dot Richardson says.

“This is just someone giving us an opportunity to prove who we are and what Liberty is and that’s all we need is just a chance,” Flames outfielder Rachel Roupe says.

“We’re in, but we’re not just happy that we’re in. We want to do some damage and win,” Flames pitcher Karlie Keeney says.

The Flames open play Friday night against San Diego State.