Lord Botetourt alum, Appalachian State star Troy Everett commits to Oklahoma

DALEVILLE, Va. – When it comes to big decisions, like entering the transfer portal, it’s best to keep mom in the loop.

“I called my dad first and told him I was going to enter and then he didn’t, I guess, relay the message immediately to my mom,” Troy Everett said laughing. “So when they got back in the car, and they called me, and to take some heat off of me, I blamed it on my dad and get off scot-free on that one.”

That might have been the biggest drama during Troy’s time in the portal. When he announced his intent to transfer from Appalachian State on April 15, the offers came pouring in almost immediately.

“I made my decision that I wasn’t gonna be in there just collecting offers. I wanted to get it going and get settled. I hate being on my phone as it is, and so when I got great opportunities early, I figured I’m gonna focus on these.”

Among nearly a dozen offers, he only took five visits.

“We got to Oklahoma for the very first visit, then went Oklahoma, to Cincinnati, to Virginia Tech, to Missouri, to Louisville, and after that, that’s when I made the decision, so we were world travelers for a couple of weeks.”

And that first visit to Oklahoma was all it took. Troy knew he wanted to be a Sooner.

“The offensive line coach there, he’s had a lot of great years and great success there, and it made me feel comfortable and Oklahoma is a great program, and I knew I would have a great opportunity to achieve my goal.”

For the next few weeks, Troy is back working out in the town that prepared him for college football in the first place. Then, he will depart to Oklahoma as the highest-recruited Cavalier, ever.