Three Cavaliers sign NLI’s as graduation approaches

DALEVILLE, Va. – Lord Botetourt held a final signing day on Thursday for three seniors.

“You know, what a great way to wrap up, we’re two days out from graduation, three more young people deciding where they want to go to school, commit and be able to play college sports at the school of their choice, what a great way to wrap up the school year,” athletic director Tim Fulton said.

Hunter Duncan-Davidson and teammate Kasey Davis are both heading to Ferrum for golf.

Elijah Rose will be running track and field at Lynchburg next year.