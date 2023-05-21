68º

Hokies split Saturday’s slate, advance to Championship Sunday

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies, Boston University Terriers, Georgia Bulldogs, College Sports, College Softball
LOS ANGELES, CA – Virginia Tech softball is back in the winner’s bracket, but it wasn’t easy.

The Hokies began the day taking on Athens Regional host and #14 in the nation Georgia. After taking the lead in the top of the fourth, with an Emma Ritter RBI homer, the Bulldogs stormed back. Eight runs on seven hits with four homeruns lead to an 8-3 victory.

In the elimination game against Boston University, the Hokies turned the page. A five run fourth inning helped propel Virginia Tech over the Terriers, as they won 9-0 in five innings. Lindsey Greene pitched a no hitter as well.

Virginia Tech will face Georgia in the Regional Final on Sunday at 12 p.m.

