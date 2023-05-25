Garrett Sexton receives Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday morning we learned who would be the 37th recipient of the prestigious Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship. The annual award is given to an area high school senior who has an interest in golf.

The Don Holliday Memorial Foundation presented William Byrd’s Garrett Sexton with the 4-year, $30,000 scholarship. Sexton just graduated with a 3.74 GPA while also competing on the Terriers golf team.

In the classroom, Sexton was the 1st place winner in the Southwest VA Regional Science Fair and placed 4th in the Virginia State Science Fair.

“I was completely in the dark about it,” Sexton said about winning the scholarship. “For me, it’s incredibly significant that I’m able to win such an important award. My main worry with college is obviously affording it as everyone is and it’s such an honor to be able to receive this especially because of the sport I loved playing all throughout high school.”

Sexton’s community service involvement includes Habitat for Humanity, William Byrd High School’s LEO Club and Sexton is also CPR certified.

Sexton was an engineering intern at Froehling and Robertson Inc. and has plans to further his expertise at Virginia Tech in the fall. While academics will be his main focus, Sexton does hope to play with the club golf team.