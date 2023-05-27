E.C. Glass, Rockbridge County claim Region 4D Lacrosse titles

ROANOKE, Va. – VHSL Region 4D lacrosse action wrapped up Friday night with the E.C. Glass boys defeating Cave Spring 14-3 in the region championship. The win gave the Hilltoppers their sixth consecutive region final victory. But as head coach Eddie Ranuska explained, the win meant more than just another trophy.

“We started our season on this field and it didn’t go our way,” said Ranusak. “We had a lot of injuries, didn’t execute, we were trying to find our identity. To finish it on this field and hold the trophy and move on to next week and host a game is something we’re really inspired by and excited about.”

Cave Spring’s first shot on goal didn’t come until the second quarter as the team was held scoreless in the first half. But, the Knights showed a valiant effort to start the third quarter. Carter Jeffords scored within the first thirty seconds followed by Chris Scott just minutes later. The score was 7-2 in favor of E.C. Glass. From their, the Hilltoppers outscored the Knights 7-1 to close out the game.

“Coming out of this game hot and we knew that if we came out we’d dictate this whole game,” said Hilltoppers midfielder Jackson Grant. “They had a couple of goals coming out in the second half but we knew if we stayed controlled and relaxed we definitely come out with the win.”

E.C. Glass will host a VHSL Class 4 State Quarterfinal game next week. Cave Spring will have to travel for its state quarterfinal matchup.

Your 2023 Region 4D Champions!!



📸 Stephanie Blevins pic.twitter.com/KZqW5VccRm — Rockbridge Athletics (@Rchsathletics) May 27, 2023

On the girls side of Region 4D, Rockbridge County edged Salem 10-9 for the title victory. The Wildcats will host a state quarterfinal matchup as well, while the Spartans will have to travel.