Region Roundup: East Mont girls soccer, Jefferson Forest boys soccer victors in Region Championships

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a busy night of region play in Southwest Virginia.

In softball action, James River and Appomattox battled through 14 innings for the Region 2C title. James River won on a walk off single in the bottom of the 14th.

In the Region 1C title game, Auburn beat Grayson County 12-2 in six innings, and in Region 3C, Rustburg beat Broadway 14-3 in six innings.

In Region 4D, Halifax County fell to Louisa Co. 5-1 in the championship.

In the Region 1C baseball championship, Auburn beat Narrows 15-0. In Region 2C, Alleghany beat Patrick County 6-5. In Region 3C, LCA beat Fluvanna 7-2, and in Region 4D, Amherst County beat Louisa County 6-0.

In girls soccer, Eastern Montgomery was out to defend their Region 1C title against the Auburn Eagles. The Mustangs won 8-0.

“We played most of our season with no subs, or even down 10 players, we’ve had some injuries recently where we’ve brought on some new players who haven’t even played soccer,” head coach Whittney Shaver said. “But we’re really excited we have a strong leadership in our senior group that show what determination, hard work, and perseverance look like on and off the field.”

In Region 2C, Glenvar beat Patrick County 8-0, and Appomattox beat Chatham 8-1.

In the Region 4D championship, Western Albemarle beat Blacksburg 3-0.

Over to boys soccer, Jefferson Forest was at Blacksburg for the Region 4D title. Only one goal was scored Thursday night, by Justin Chiodo of Jefferson Forest.

“What we set out one of our goals this season was to win a region championship this year, especially after last year. We knew whether it was Western or Blacksburg or whoever, it would be extremely difficult,” head coach Scott Zaring said. “Beating Blacksburg at their field was extremely difficult and I think our guys gutted it out and did a good job getting one goal across the line and holding them to zero and I’m really proud of them.”

Finally, in Region 2C semifinals, Glenvar beat Patrick County 7-0.