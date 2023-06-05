Lynchburg Hornets remain unbeaten at D3 College World Series

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The late game finishes continue to be a good luck charm for the Lynchburg Hornets baseball team. No. 3 Lynchburg defeated No. 19 East Texas Baptist 8-3, moving within one game of the playing in the championship series.

It started with the offense for the Hornets, who started the game by plating 5 runs in the opening inning, including a 2-run double off the bat of Eric Hiett.

While Lynchburg’s bats eventually cooled, Brandon Pond had the heat on the mound. He pitched a complete game--allowing just three runs on four hits while racking up nine strikeouts.

Lynchburg had the day off on Sunday to prepare for a 2:15 p.m. matchup with the winner of the Salisbury-East Texas Baptist game.