Northside’s Compton rises to the occasion

ROANOKE, Va. – The Northside Vikings softball team lost many battles in 2023, but won the ultimate war – that is the VHSL Class 3 State Championship. While no one on the outside may have believed in the Vikings, who are led by second-year head coach Kassie Brammer, their will to win and a standout game from ace pitcher Baylee Compton carried them to the top.

In the state final against York, Compton had 16 strikeouts and allowed just one run in three games of the state tournament. The Roanoke College commit, known for being cool, calm, and collected, showed up when the team needed her the most.

“I trusted my coaches pitching calls so I knew if I hit my spots, my defense would have my back,” Compton said.

“I think Baylee just does what Baylee does,” said coach Brammer. “I don’t know how else to put it. It’s just amazing what that kid is capable of. She truly trusts her pitches and fundamentals. She just knows how to get it done and stays inside of herself and that’s what’s important in these big moments--not trying to do too much and go outside of your boundaries.”

Northside captured its first softball championship in 13 years with its 3-1 victory over York.