LCA’s Davidson chooses Clemson

As a running back he’s rushed for well over 1,000 yards as a freshman then again as a sophomore. The Liberty Christian Academy standout has more in the tank at the high school level and made his college decision on Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 4-star running back committed to Dabo Swinney and Clemson University.
4-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RB (‘25) @DavidsonGideon is ALL IN 💥😎 pic.twitter.com/7MXjd6JhAt— ClemsonSportsNetwork (@ClemsonSportNet) June 14, 2023
The class of 2025 running back chose the Tigers over the likes of Michigan, Tennessee and others that had made official offers.
As a sophomore Davidson rushed for 1,392 yards and 23 touchdowns and has been a pivotal part of the Bulldogs program the past two seasons.