LCA’s Davidson chooses Clemson

As a running back he’s rushed for well over 1,000 yards as a freshman then again as a sophomore. The Liberty Christian Academy standout has more in the tank at the high school level and made his college decision on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 4-star running back committed to Dabo Swinney and Clemson University.

The class of 2025 running back chose the Tigers over the likes of Michigan, Tennessee and others that had made official offers.

As a sophomore Davidson rushed for 1,392 yards and 23 touchdowns and has been a pivotal part of the Bulldogs program the past two seasons.