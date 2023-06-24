Red Sox rally late but fall short to the Wood Ducks 7-4

SALEM, Va. – On Friday night, Down East did all of its scoring in the second inning, plating seven runs, but that’s all it needed against the Salem Red Sox in the 7-4 victory.

The Wood Ducks scored off of a fielders choice, a double, a sac fly and three singles in the second inning. The comfortable margin was seemingly in tact.

Salem responded in the bottom of the third when Juan Chacon hit an RBI single into left field, scoring Enderso Lira to make it a 7-1 ballgame. More offense came for the Red Sox in the sixth inning when Ahbram Liendo scored via a groundout by Lira.

The score was 7-2 entering the ninth inning before Allan Castro hit a two-run home run into right field. But that’s all the Red Sox had to offer in the Friday night loss.