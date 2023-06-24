69º

Sports

Red Sox rally late but fall short to the Wood Ducks 7-4

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Minor League Baseball, Carolina League Baseball, Salem Red Sox, Down East Wood Ducks, Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem

SALEM, Va. – On Friday night, Down East did all of its scoring in the second inning, plating seven runs, but that’s all it needed against the Salem Red Sox in the 7-4 victory.

The Wood Ducks scored off of a fielders choice, a double, a sac fly and three singles in the second inning. The comfortable margin was seemingly in tact.

Salem responded in the bottom of the third when Juan Chacon hit an RBI single into left field, scoring Enderso Lira to make it a 7-1 ballgame. More offense came for the Red Sox in the sixth inning when Ahbram Liendo scored via a groundout by Lira.

The score was 7-2 entering the ninth inning before Allan Castro hit a two-run home run into right field. But that’s all the Red Sox had to offer in the Friday night loss.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter