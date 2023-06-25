Red Sox close home stand with 7-2 win over Wood Ducks

SALEM, Va. – Play hard, get a little lucky and capitalize on mistakes. Those three components led the Salem Red Sox to a 7-2 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks Sunday.

While it was a pitchers duel early, things changed in the third inning when Salem yielded all seven of its runs. It started with an RBI single from Cutter Coffey for the 1-0 advantage. Jhostnyxon Garcia was hit by pitch when bases were loaded then Ahbram Liendo was walked so two runs scored from those two walks.

Salem yielded three runs from wild pitches on Sunday leading to their only win in the series against Down East.