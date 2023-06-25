76º

LIVE

Sports

Red Sox close home stand with 7-2 win over Wood Ducks

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Minor League Baseball, Carolina League Baseball, Salem Red Sox, Down East Wood Ducks

SALEM, Va. – Play hard, get a little lucky and capitalize on mistakes. Those three components led the Salem Red Sox to a 7-2 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks Sunday.

While it was a pitchers duel early, things changed in the third inning when Salem yielded all seven of its runs. It started with an RBI single from Cutter Coffey for the 1-0 advantage. Jhostnyxon Garcia was hit by pitch when bases were loaded then Ahbram Liendo was walked so two runs scored from those two walks.

Salem yielded three runs from wild pitches on Sunday leading to their only win in the series against Down East.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter