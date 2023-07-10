Virginia Tech’s Hackenburg drafted by Atlanta Braves

Virginia Tech's Drue Hackenberg (15) pitches during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

ROANOKE, Va. – As the MLB drafted was nearing the end of the second round, the Atlanta Braves drafted Virginia Tech pitcher Drue Hackenburg at 59th overall.

Hackenberg earned 2022 All-American status on top of receiving consensus Freshman All-American honors last season after leading Tech on the mound with his 10-2 record and 3.30 ERA during its run to the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional. Through his two campaigns in Blacksburg, the six-foot-two right-hander carved 186 career strikeouts out of his 178 innings pitched, accounting for 15 victories, 14 quality starts and one complete game.

His teammate, Jack Hurley, was taken in the 3rd round with the 80th pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hurley batter .320 in 2023 with 46 runs on 57 hits and 17 homeruns.

Hokies’ pitcher Christian Worley was taken by the Cardinals with pick 275.