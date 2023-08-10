Downfall of a major sports conference, Pac-12 - Appitude

FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: Theyre back. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

In this episode, we’re talking about what led to the Pac-12 downfall.

Appy has his opinion – “Sometimes you need to burn it to the ground ... in order to encourage new growth ... " – and we want to know yours. Tell us what you think in the comment forum above!

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

Apptiude can be watched on our website, YouTube account, and wherever you stream WSLS 10 every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Thanks for watching!

To watch more Appitude episodes, click here.

Have a feature suggestion? Submit your ideas below!