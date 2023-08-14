1st and 10 Camp Tour: Lord Botetourt Cavaliers

DALEVILLE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour heads to the Blue Ridge District where coach Jamie Harless has the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers hard at work.

LB is coming off an 11-win season that ended in the VHSL Region 3D Final against Christiansburg. Harless says team chemistry was the program’s biggest issue late last year.

The cavaliers return to the field with many of the same players including the Blue Ridge District offensive player of the year and 1st and 10 honoree, Jakari Nicely at quarterback. It’s the experience at the skill positions and relentless effort to win that should carry the Cavs far in 2023.

“Football is like anything else--the more experience you have, the closer you get to mastery,” Harless said. “So, it’s always huge to have that and have extra weeks to practice for the young kids. Football season never feels like it ends early.”

“We have like 16 seniors this year so with everyone up there in the senior class with experience it helps us teach the little guys and everyone who’s coming up,” said Cavaliers wide receiver and defensive back Cade Lang.

“I think everyone is an asset especially having Jakari as a dual threat quarterback and then as Cade mentioned, going to a more dual threat offense and being able to throw to receivers and stuff is really great,” said Cavaliers offensive lineman Tyler Towe.

Lord Botetourt will open the 2023 season in the Hill City against E.C. Glass on August 25.