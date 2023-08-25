GOTW: LCA Bulldogs take on Salem Spartans

SALEM, Va. – “We’re excited to get the year started,” LCA Head Coach Frank Rocco said. “There are a lot of things to be excited about.”

The 2023 campaign will start with a physical and mental test for the Bulldogs and Spartans.

“It’s going to be a close game, not a blowout game. We’re going to come out swinging, they’re going to come out swinging,” Bulldogs OL/DL Easton Ware said.

“It’s time to get going. We’re counting on guys to rise to the occasion,” Rocco said.

That includes new full-time quarterback Jeb Moon and running back Gideon Davidson who committed to Clemson in the offseason.

“It was very stress relieving I think it was a great idea I think I made the right decision and I’m very excited about it,” Davidson said.

As for Salem, they lost a stellar senior class after falling in the Region Final in 2022. But they offer just as much talent, if not more.

They tout a new signal caller in Glenvar transfer Eli Taylor. He pairs well with Tennessee commit Peyton Lewis and the top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class — Chris Cole.

“The whole coaching staff has adhered to my ability and I’m just very thankful for how welcoming the Salem community has been,” Taylor said.

I think this year we have a lot more chemistry. We definitely play for each other and go hard every snap,” Spartans OL/LB Jaelyn Allen said.

“You don’t have to keep them focused,” Salem Head Coach Don Holter said. “Everybody talks about this star and that star but the star is in the sky. These guys are football players, teammates, and brothers.”