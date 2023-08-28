Lord Botetourt grad Zack Kelly to rehab with Salem Red Sox

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ROANOKE, Va. – Boston Red Sox relief pitcher and Daleville native Zack Kelly will be close to home in September--not for a family visit but a business trip.

The Lord Botetourt High School graduate is set to make rehab appearances on September 5th and again on September 8th and 10th. This comes after the right handed pitcher had nerve surgery over the summer. Fortunately the injury occurred at the start of the season which allowed time for rehab.

In 2020, Kelly had Tommy John surgery which gave him insight into what the recovery and rehab process would be like.

Kelly appeared on the “Foul Check” podcast in July and that’s when he hinted at the possibility of making rehab appearances in Salem.

“I told our GM I’d never request anything again in my life but, if I could have just one, it would be to get me just an inning in Salem and about a 4 days notice and I’d try to make it worthwhile for him,” Kelly said on the podcast.