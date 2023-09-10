Salem’s Cole chooses Georgia

ROANOKE, Va. – He’s the top ranked recruit in the state of Virginia for the class of 2024--fielding division one offers from near and far. All eyes were on Salem’s Chris Cole Sunday evening as he made a verbal commitment, ending the long awaited and much anticipated decision.

In a room full of dozens of friends, family and community leaders at 202 Social House in downtown Roanoke, Cole thanked everyone on his journey thus far before picking up a red hat that donned a big ‘G’ on the front--the Georgia Bulldogs.

“It feels amazing, just a different type of emotions really,” Cole said to 10 Sports following the big moment. “I just always dreamed of this moment.”

Cole chose Georgia over the likes of Virginia Tech, University of Southern California, Tennessee and Miami who were all among those in his top six.

Cole narrowed his choice down to a "top 6" back in early August (WSLS)

“The development opportunities and the coaching staff was just real. They didn’t try to sell me anything. I remembered when I first stepped foot on campus I was like ‘Oh yeah, I can definitely see myself here.’”

Cole plans to major in sports medicine considering his interest in sports injuries.

Chris Cole doing a sit down interview following his selection (WSLS)

“Just stay humble and stay true to yourself,” Cole said when asked what advice he’d give to his current teammates on handling the recruitment process.