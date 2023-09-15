66º
Foul Check Episode 6: How to play Fantasy Football with league commissioner Connor Dietrich

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Foul Check, Podcast, Sports, College Football, College Sports
ROANOKE, Va. – Have you been thrown into a Fantasy Football league and are now wondering ‘Now what?’ That was Brooke and Eric as they joined a Fantasy Football team for the first time in their lives.

They sit down with ‘No Punt Intended’ league commissioner Connor Dietrich to learn how to play and the ins and outs of this popular pastime.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Thursday, opposite to Appitude.

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

About the Authors:

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

