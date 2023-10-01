Shenandoah downs Ferrum in Panthers ODAC opener

The Ferrum College football team dropped its ODAC home opener, 38-3 to Shenandoah University this afternoon at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Hornets (3-1, 1-0 ODAC) were led by quarterback Steven Hugney who threw for three scores in the first half and 182 yards passing on the day.
Seth Deaton’s 30-yard field goal put the Panthers (2-2, 0-1 ODAC) on the board late in the second quarter.
Ian Ashworth led the way defensively with 9 total tackles, 7 solo.
Other area local college scores included Washington & Lee handing Averett their first loss 25-20.
VMI fell on the road at Mercer 38-3.
William and Mary was upset at Elon 14-6.
And JMU remains undefeated, downing South Alabama 31-23.