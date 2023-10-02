MONDAY HUDDLE: Unbeaten James Madison showing its worth as FBS program, even if not bowl-eligible

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud (2) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

James Madison thriving amid transition to FBS from FCS

Normally, teams that are 5-0 are just one win away from bowl-eligibility, but that won’t the case for James Madison when it hosts Georgia Southern for its next game on Oct. 14.

The Dukes are a feel-good story given they are off to a 5-0 start, including a win at Virginia earlier this season. But because it is in the midst of a two-year transition period becoming an FBS program after being an FCS program, James Madison is prohibited from competing in the conference championship game and a bowl game this year.

Despite that, it sure hasn’t taken long for James Madison to prove it is a worthy FBS program and could be in line for many bowl games in the future.

The Dukes went 8-3 last year and are unbeaten this year, having won four of their games by one possession.

The future is definitely bright, it’s just unfortunate a future bowl appearance has to wait at least one more year.

Drones shines for Hokies in win over Pittsburgh

Those advocating earlier in the season for Virginia Tech to throw sophomore quarterback Kyron Drones into the fire so he could take some lumps and be better in the long run were probably smiling on Saturday.

In his third start, Drones played his best game of the season, leading the Hokies to a 38-21 home win over Pittsburgh.

Drones went 12-of-19 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for two more touchdowns in leading Virginia Tech to a season-high point total.

Drones seems to be getting better, which bodes well for Virginia Tech’s future. However, Drones and the Hokies couldn’t have a bigger test this week, when they’ll travel to unbeaten Florida State.

Commanders nearly do it again in Philly

The Washington Commanders have certainly had a roller coaster ride start to the season, with a narrow win over Arizona to start the season, withstanding a completed Hail Mary pass for a touchdown on the last play of regulation to beat Denver in Week 2 and then getting destroyed at home by Buffalo in Week 3.

The Commanders had another wild ride on Sunday in Philadelphia — a place they won last year — leading in the fourth quarter and then tying the game on the last play of regulation.

But after punting on the first drive of overtime, Washington allowed Philadelphia to get in field-goal range and kick the game-winning field goal in a 34-31 defeat.

The good news for Washington is that the next three games are winnable contests against winless Chicago, Atlanta and the New York Giants.