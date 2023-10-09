53º
1st and 10: Narrows’ Pruett is Week 7 honoree

Green Wave all-purpose offensive performer scores 4 touchdowns

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: 1st and 10, Player of the Week, Narrows Green Wave

NARROWS, Va. – In a battle of 4-1 squads, the Green Wave of Narrows rallied from a halftime deficit for a 56-21 win over Parry McCluer. The win comes in part due to the efforts of wide receiver turned all-purpose offense threat Kolier Pruett.

Pruett rushed for 171 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns, completed three passes for 55 yards, and added a fourth touchdown on a kickoff return to complete the ‘Gettysburg Address’ four score in the win over the Fighting Blues.

Pruett continues to be your model team player as Narrows shuffles its lineup because of the injury bug.

For his efforts in piling up 281 all-purpose yards to help move his team to 5-1 on the year, Kolier Pruett is your Week 7 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

John Appicello serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10.

