1st and 10: Narrows’ Pruett is Week 7 honoree

NARROWS, Va. – In a battle of 4-1 squads, the Green Wave of Narrows rallied from a halftime deficit for a 56-21 win over Parry McCluer. The win comes in part due to the efforts of wide receiver turned all-purpose offense threat Kolier Pruett.

Pruett rushed for 171 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns, completed three passes for 55 yards, and added a fourth touchdown on a kickoff return to complete the ‘Gettysburg Address’ four score in the win over the Fighting Blues.

Pruett continues to be your model team player as Narrows shuffles its lineup because of the injury bug.

For his efforts in piling up 281 all-purpose yards to help move his team to 5-1 on the year, Kolier Pruett is your Week 7 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.