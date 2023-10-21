Cave Spring falls on home turf to Salem, 51-3

ROANOKE, Va. – Everyone in the River Ridge is chasing Salem at this point in the season. The Spartans are the Perennial powers visiting Cave Spring.
Though the Knights were playing on home turf, the advantage fell short. Salem dominated 51-3.
