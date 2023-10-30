MONDAY HUDDLE: Should the Washington Commanders be sellers at trade deadline?

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, right, and defensive end Montez Sweat stretch during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

What should the Commanders do?

The Washington Commanders have a big decision to make on Halloween, and it has nothing to do with costumes or candy.

Instead, it’s all about whether Washington should try and be sellers before the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a report on CBS Sports, defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat could draw interest from other teams around the league in need of bolstering their pass rush.

Both are headed for free agency in 2024, so if the organization decides not to offer each player contract extensions, trades could be explored.

At the moment, Washington is 3-5 on the season and mired in mediocrity. Technically, Washington is in playoff contention in a weaker NFC. But the organization has to to decide if it’s better in the long run to try and get some draft capital for Young and Sweat.

Hokies continue roll, eye bowl eligibility

Don’t look now, but one of the hottest teams in college football is Virginia Tech.

The Hokies were impressive again at home on Thursday, dominating Syracuse in a 38-10 win for their third victory in four games.

Sophomore quarterback Kyron Drones and the offense continue to get better and the defense allowed just 137 total yards and no rushing yards to Syracuse.

Virginia Tech has a tough road test on Saturday at Louisville, but then have more winnable games at Boston College and at home against N.C. State and Virginia.

Win two of the next four, and the Hokies will become bowl-eligible after losing eight games last year.

Liberty back to normal schedule

The Liberty Flames are back to playing games on Saturday for the rest of the season. Liberty went 3-0 in a string of three straight Tuesday night games, the latest victory being a 42-29 win at Western Kentucky that moved the Flames to 8-0 on the season.

Liberty will return to a more conventional schedule when it hosts Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. on Saturday in what will be four straight Saturday games to end the regular season.