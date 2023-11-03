GOTW: Bath County Chargers host Narrows Green Wave

Week 11 of 1st and 10, and among the showdowns tonight, it’s an undefeated up-and-comer, against a perennial playoff customer.

“They have that winning tradition,” said Chargers Head Coach Jake Phillips. “They’ve been winning for quite a bit for the last couple of years. That’s what we’re trying to get to and get to that same mentality.”

High praise for Narrows, a model perennial power program on the cusp of making its 9th consecutive playoff appearance under Head Coach Kelly Lowe.

“They’re a close-knit bunch,” Coach Lowe said. “You know, we only have 6 seniors, and they work hard and set the tone in the weight room, on the practice field, and in the locker room.”

The Green Wave has been tough to tame this season. An offense averaging about 41 points per game...led by 1st and 10 Player of the Week honoree, Kolier Pruett.

“You know we’ve shown that when the going gets tough, we don’t get rattled. We just battle through and for four quarters we will give you our best shot,” Pruett, Green Wave WR/S said.

“You know we’re really looking forward to a good game this week to test us before we go to the playoffs. Just go out there and perform,” Levi Smith, Green Wave WR/CB said.

It’s a test that the Chargers are looking forward to as well. They ended an 8-game losing streak to Parry McCluer last week and have a chance to end a 6-game losing skid to the Green Wave.

“I think coming out and beating Parry McCluer 55-0 put a lot of hope coming into that game and carried over and made a lot of people turn their heads coming into Narrows. Before, everyone thought Narrows is going to come in and sweep Bath County because they always do but no. I don’t think it’s going to happen this year,” Luke Hooker, Chargers RG/DT said.

“We’re expecting a tough game, a lot of hitting and physicality and we’re going to bring it right back at them,” Andrew Turner, Chargers WR/CB said. “This is the year we’re going to come out. We’re going to beat them this year. “

“Winning that district championship. That’s what’s on the line this Friday and we just have to go out and perform and pull in,” Smith said.