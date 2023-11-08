The Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old's first job as MLB manager since 2014

FILE - Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) reaches for a ball before a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. The Los Angeles Angels have hired Washington to be their new manager. The 71-year-old Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, winning two AL pennants and going 664611. He spent the past seven seasons as Atlantas third base coach, helping the Braves to their 2021 World Series title. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Los Angeles Angels hired Ron Washington to be their new manager Wednesday, turning to a veteran baseball mind in an attempt to end nearly a decade of losing baseball.

The 71-year-old Washington became the majors' oldest current manager and only the second active Black manager, joining the Dodgers' Dave Roberts.

Washington led the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, winning two AL pennants and going 664–611. He spent the past seven seasons as Atlanta’s third base coach, helping the Braves to their 2021 World Series title.

Washington replaced Phil Nevin, who wasn't re-signed last month after 1 1/2 losing seasons in charge of the long-struggling Angels. Los Angeles is mired in stretches of eight consecutive losing seasons and nine straight non-playoff seasons, both the longest streaks in the majors.

The Angels hope the experienced Washington can get the most out of a long-underachieving franchise with a big payroll and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, but almost no team success to show for it. Shohei Ohtani, the team's superstar two-way player, became a free agent this week.

Washington is the fourth manager in the last six seasons for the Angels following the departure of Mike Scioscia, who spent 19 years running the Halos' bench before walking away after the 2018 season.

Washington knows the AL West well. Along with his time in Texas, he spent 13 seasons over two stints as a coach with the Oakland Athletics.

Washington passes Bruce Bochy of Texas and Brian Snitker of Atlanta, both 68, as Major League Baseball's oldest current manager.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB