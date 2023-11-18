Liberty Christian dominates Rustburg, 45-13

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Red Devils taking the field looking for revenge.

In the opening drive, Gideon Davidson doing Gideon Davidson things, scoring from 10 yards out. 7-0 Bulldogs.

Next LCA possession, Jeb Moon finds a crossing Dalton Nesslerotte and he is running from the Devils. It’s 4-0 LCA.

Rustburg responds, Michael Knight to Aden Staton. Sets up a Marquavion Rosser TD to make it 14-7 LCA.

Ensuing kickoff, Jeb Moon fields it, he finds an alley, he finds an edge, he finds open field in front of him, he finds the end zone, he finds his Bulldogs advancing to the next round.

LCA win this one, 45-13.