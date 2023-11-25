Radford wins thriller against Glenvar, 29-24

RADFORD, Va. – This Three Rivers District rematch was nothing short of a nail biter.

Radford’s perfect season moved to the region final behind 10 Sports’ reigning Player of the Year, Landon Clark.

On Friday night, they faced off with the dangerous Glenvar squad.

This match was tight from the get-go. Fans were on the edge of their seats as Glenvar and Radford swapped the lead throughout the game, fighting for their spot in the state semifinals.

With just moments left in the fourth quarter, Radford added more to the board, putting them just over the top.

Radford won a fiery region championship match against Glenvar, 29-24.