Fiesta Bowl: Ducks dominate No. 23 Liberty Flames 45-6

Liberty fans show out in Glendale, Arizona to support the Flames in the Fiesta Bowl.

GLENDALE, Az. – Eric Johnson was up bright and early on New Year’s Day to watch the Liberty Flames take on the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl.

Despite being a double-digital favorite to win, the Ducks aren’t overlooking the undefeated Flames. But Liberty hasn’t been intimidated by anyone this season.

There are no plans on changing that Monday as they hit the ground running, fired up and ready to take on the Ducks.

An impressive first for Liberty – an opening drive from the Flames was capped off by a Bentley Hanshaw touchdown reception. An early 6–0 lead.

Minutes later Oregon responded with a 37-yard field goal kick from Camden Lewis. Liberty led 6-3 after one quarter of play and outgained Oregon 130-88.

Comes the second quarter and the Ducks were looking for an early redemption. Gary Bryant Jr. took a TD pass from Bo Nix and Lewis was back again with the extra point. On the board 10-6 Oregon at the 12:53 mark.

Gaining momentum, Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson took a two-yard pass from Nix before Lewis kicked another extra point – 17-6 with 7:13 left in the half.

The Ducks added two more touchdowns to the board to wrap up the first half, bringing things to 31-6.

The ball didn’t stop rolling for the Ducks into the second half. In the third, Nix had some pep in his step tossing in a 24-yard TD pass to Tez Johnson. Lewis was right behind with that extra point to make it 38-6 and 11:11 remaining.

Oregon was looking to secure the win in Q4. With some team members swaps on the field, Bucky Irving ran it in for a touchdown and Grant Meadors followed with the extra point with 14:13 left in the game.

The Ducks dominated the Liberty Flames on Monday, with a final score of 45-6.