Liberty is looking to buck long odds in Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, AZ – The matchup can be likened to David vs. Goliath. But Liberty hasn’t been intimidated by anyone this season. There are no plans on changing that Monday. Meanwhile Oregon is doing its best to not overlook the Flames.

Game recognizes game—it is no different for Liberty and Oregon. While on paper the Ducks are a 17 point favorite, they realize that going undefeated is a tough task in todays game of college football.

“There a really tough with the team and they won every game for a reason and that’s because they are really good. So we have to bring our best,” Oregon Coach Dan Lanning says.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time to watch the video to know how talented they are. If you look at all the three faces, and we share with them that they are six points away from playing for the national championship,” Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell says.

But the Flames and Ducks are meeting for the first time ever, while still produces a sense of the unknown. The situation leaves both teams to lock in on what they do know— to play relentless and fearless for 48 minutes.

“Yeah, I think the biggest key for us to get off the field on third down. That’s something that we harped on the whole year just because we’re playing in the Fiesta Bowl doesn’t mean we have to change the recipe of the food but just getting off the field on third down is something that will be really key in this game,” Liberty safety Brylan Green says.

“We feel strongly that if we run the ball instead of standard early and get the chains moving in, those will create the explosive, please as we go, and we just have to be really efficient,” Oregon quarterback Bo Nix explains.

“This is the biggest game we have ever been in and to be able to come out with the win versus a team that was one loss away from competing for a national championship -- that would be huge for Liberty,” Flames receiver Aaron Bedgood says.



And as for a final message for the team before they run out the tunnel?



“Be in the moment, but don’t be of the moment it’s the biggest one that our group of people have played in and I don’t want it to be too big for them. They belong here they have earned the right to be here so enjoy it, but don’t let it be too big,” Flames coach Jamey Chadwell says.:”.

Liberty feels that as the underdog, Oregon has more pressure to step up and perform. While this is the Flames first trip to the Fiesta Bowl, Athletics Director Ian McCaw was here about 9 years ago. We had a chance to catch up with him., and we’ll have that exclusive interview online at wsls.com.