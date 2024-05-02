Spring brings snake activity back

It’s spring, and that means you’re likely to have a snake sighting.

There are three venomous snakes in Virginia, which include Copperheads, Cottonmouths, and Timber Rattlesnakes.

If you’re bitten by one, you definitely want to head to an emergency room, and don’t use a tourniquet because that will only spread the venom.

The good news is most snakes are not venomous in our state.

“Snakes are more afraid of you then you are of them,” Jeff Anderson, a Virginia Tech PhD candidate studying snakes said. ”Please, if you see a snake, in your house, or your property. Don’t try to kill it. They’re actually helping you by keeping pest species such as mice and rats from your area which can vector diseases.”

Instead, Anderson recommends calling animal control, and they’ll be able to help with removing the snake.