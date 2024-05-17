70º
WATCH LIVE: Looking ahead to your weekend forecast | Appcast - May 16, 2024

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

While we did see more sun today, we also saw isolated showers, and more rain is coming. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is here to detail your weekend forecast, and let you know when the infamous wedge is back.

And as always, we'd love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through 10 News weather app for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

