WATCH LIVE: Looking ahead to your weekend forecast | Appcast - May 16, 2024

While we did see more sun today, we also saw isolated showers, and more rain is coming. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is here to detail your weekend forecast, and let you know when the infamous wedge is back.

Love the science of weather? Have more than just the daily highs and lows sent to your inbox every week Email Address Click here to sign up

And as always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast. for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.