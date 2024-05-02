Pulaski town councilmember faces multiple misdemeanor charges for conflict of interest

PULASKI, Va. – Virginia State Police confirmed to 10 News that a former Pulaski town councilman is facing multiple misdemeanor charges for conflict of interest.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Police said the investigation into Michael Reis, who served on town council started in October 2023, and looked into personal business connections with a private contractor and the Calfee Community Center.

The state police investigation focused on allegations of wrongdoing and conflict of interest by Reis in his capacity as a town of Pulaski councilmember.

WSLS 10 reached out to Reis who sent us a statement. In part, it reads: