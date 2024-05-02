Downtown Roanoke loses two restaurants in two weeks, other businesses up for sale

ROANOKE, Va. – Campbell Avenue in Downtown Roanoke has lost two restaurants in two weeks, and more businesses are up for sale.

Cedars Lebanese Restaurant and its sister business, Shishka Mediterranean Grill and Hookah Bar, are up for sale.

Just down the street, Cabo Fish Taco is now closed. This comes just two weeks after Leonore Restaurant announced it is closing its Downtown Roanoke location and moving to Salem.

Roanokers Ty Williams and Brandon St. Velus said they’re sad to see the restaurants go.

“I really don’t like it,” said Williams.

“I feel like we need to bring more restaurants to the downtown because it brings more tourists into the city,” said St. Velus.

10 News spoke with the owner of Cabo Fish Taco, who didn’t want to go on camera. He said the pandemic hurt their bottom line and with downtown employees working from home, the lunch rush isn’t what it used to be. He also said parking, short-staffing, rising rent and crime downtown were factors, and deterred customers.

Kyle Waltz moved to Roanoke last summer. He said it’s a shame to hear and hopes the city can attract some good alternatives.

“I guess it’s a little discouraging to see restaurants closing,” said Waltz. “I like the local feeling that downtown has, for sure. So, I’d like to see it at least stay that way.”

Downtown Roanoke Inc. released a statement to 10 News that reads:

“We are saddened to see Lenore’s Restaurant and Cabo Fish Taco closing their doors in downtown Roanoke. Over the past 5 months, we have seen 7 new restaurants open in downtown, and 3 more are planned for this summer. Downtown Roanoke continues to offer a wide variety of dining options at over 80 locations. These new additions will only add to the ongoing growth and vibrancy that currently exists downtown.” Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

No word yet if or when other businesses will fill those two empty spots. You can still check out Cabo Fish Taco’s food truck in the Roanoke Valley and its Blacksburg location. Leonore Restaurant is now open in Salem.

The owner of Cedars Lebanese Restaurant and Shishka told 10 News that he’s thinking of retiring and wants to see what offers he might get on the businesses, but they are still open for business in the meantime.