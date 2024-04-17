Leonore Restaurant in downtown Roanoke closing, moving to Salem

A popular downtown Roanoke restaurant known for its Italian dishes and Venezuelan meals will be closing its doors and moving to a new location.

ROANOKE, Va. – A popular downtown Roanoke restaurant known for its Italian dishes and Venezuelan meals will soon be closing its doors and moving to a new location.

Leonore Restaurant announced on social media that after more than a decade, it will be moving from its location in the Star City and opening a new location in Salem, as shown on the map below.

Its downtown location will be closed on April 20, and for the time being, the restaurant will only be delivery or carry out.

“To our lovely loyal friends, for the last 13 years I enjoyed making food for all of you ... thank you for your loyalty,” the restaurant said.