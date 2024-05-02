Botetourt County Fire-EMS launches new training academy

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – For the first time ever, Botetourt County first responders will have their own training center.

The county has been part of the Roanoke Valley Regional Fire-EMS Training Center, but recently capacity has become an issue. So Botetourt County decided to branch out.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Chief Jason Ferguson said they’re hiring six positions and are hoping for funding for more.

“It’s really an opportunity to look at how we can do it for ourselves. Try to give it our best. And Then kind of learn from what worked well and what didn’t,” said Ferguson.

The academy starts at the end of July. They aren’t accepting any more applicants, but they are looking for volunteers to sign up for the next training in August.