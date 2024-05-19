Summer-like warmth springs back into action for part of this coming week

ROANOKE, Va. – The weekend wasn’t quite a washout, but parts of the area did get some needed rain out of slow-moving thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, we’ll go without rain and storms for a little while.

High pressure will camp out over the Eastern U.S. Sinking air associated with the high results in more sunshine, less rain chances and rising afternoon temperatures.

High pressure leads to warmer, drier weather in the coming week

Meanwhile, things turn quite stormy across parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest through at least mid-week.

Severe weather will be possible in the Plains and Midwest through at least Wednesday.

The system that causes this storminess will eventually reach our area Thursday, especially later in the day.

Storm chances rise for us starting Thursday, lasting into the weekend.

As the front stalls out, weak impulses will ride along it and produce the daily shot for showers and thunderstorms Thursday through the weekend.

It’s not worth canceling plans six-to-seven days out, but it will be worth checking back for updates throughout the week.