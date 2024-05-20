Franklin County Animal Shelter at capacity, people’s donations help to waive adoption fees

Franklin County – Kennels full of hopeful eyes and wagging tails. The Franklin County Animal Shelter is at capacity, caring for 28 dogs. But with a recent act of generosity, those dogs could soon find themselves in a new home.

“She sponsored 10 dog’s adoptions, so that along with other people that have sponsored certain dogs have allowed for just about every single dog in this shelter right now to be sponsored which means you can take home a fully vetted dog for free,” Stephanie Wright, Kennel Attendant for the shelter said.

Aleah Buck is the woman who sponsored 10 dogs by donating $400 waiving all adoption fees.

“If I could remove one barrier for someone who could take a dog into their home, I wanted to be able to help in that way. And I think for me sometimes we can’t do what we really want to do because I would really love to take one of those babies’ home. But I can’t do that,” Buck said.

Buck said, she has a shelter dog of her own, and wants others to have the opportunity without the usual cost.

“I’ve been in a position before where that adoption fee would not have been affordable for me but I would have loved to take a dog in. So, I’m just thinking of people who are in that place too, they have the generosity of their time and their energy and the care and space in their home to take a dog,” Buck said.

CJ is a 7-month-old puppy whose adoption fee is waived thanks to the generosity of community members. CJ is good with kids’ other dogs and great on a leash.

CJ is just one of the dogs ready to find their home at no cost.

“We just say they take time some of them have been here 6-7 months, living in this little kennel and we get them outside as much as we can, we do enrichment, but it’s not a home,” Wright said.

All you have to do is fill out an application in-person or online, and from there the shelter will help you find your perfect match.