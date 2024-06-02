60º
Tracking waves of scattered showers, storms Sunday into the week

Showers and storms won’t be around all day, but they will be scattered at times

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

3-day forecast through Tuesday, 6/4/2024 for Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Following days of pleasant weather and low humidity, we’re due for a little bit of rain. That’s about what we’ll get Sunday.

After an early morning round of showers, we’ll track scattered afternoon and evening storms out of the west.

Scattered showers and storms continue into Sunday afternoon and evening.

It’s not expected that we see damaging thunderstorms like we did last Sunday.

A weak boundary nearby Monday will team up with warmer air to provide us with the chance for afternoon storms once again. These, too, will be scattered.

Scattered afternoon storms develop again Monday.

We don’t expect as many storms Tuesday. High pressure above us provides more sinking air which decreases the threat of growing storms.

We don't expect quite as many storms Tuesday. They'll be isolated.

On the contrary, low pressure becomes the main weather maker mid-to-late week. Rain and storm chances go up Wednesday into at least early Thursday.

Low pressure provides storm chance Wednesday and Thursday (at least).

A gusty wind out of the west and down the mountains should provide a drying effect at least Friday.

It’s unknown whether that will linger into the weekend, as storm clusters may develop on the southern edge of low pressure.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

