73-year-old man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake

UNION HALL, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received reports around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday of a person who had fallen into the water at the Magnum Point Marina of Smith Mountain Lake.

When the call first came in, the person had not resurfaced from the water, according to officials.

When deputies arrived, they began to search for the person and found a body in the water.

The body was recovered from the water and pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Stephen Sykes of Littleton, North Carolina.

Investigators said while the drowning appears to be from an accidental fall, a death investigation will continue.