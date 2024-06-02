Two men hurt after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting they said happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Williamson Road NW.

Responding officers said they did not locate any victims on scene, but did find property damage and evidence consistent with a shooting.

Recommended Videos

A short time later, officers learned two adult male victims with gunshot wounds were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in personal vehicles.

Responding officers learned one of the men did have what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and the other had what appeared to be minor injuries that were not consistent with a gunshot wound.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officers determined that both men were injured in the shooting that occurred on Williamson Road NW.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know.