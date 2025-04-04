Danville holds ribbon-cutting for new Lynn Street apartments

Photo of the new TB Fitzgerald apartments.

DANVILLE, Va. – A historic building will now provide new housing options in Danville.

Today the River District Association hosted a ribbon cutting for the T.B. Fitzgerald apartments on Lynn Street.

the hope is that it will meet a growing demand for housing in the river district.

“You know, it’s amazing what is happening here. We can’t build places to live fast enough. And there’s no wonder why. We’ve got the beautiful Riverfront Park that’s being under development, but we’ve got The Riverwalk Trail. And that’s a huge draw for people who really want to have natural amenities available to them at any time.“ Diana Schwartz, River District Association CEO

The site used to be the ‘coin-ops building’ and sat empty for decades. It’s now named after a historic influential figure who operated it as a tobacco factory in the 1870s.

The complex includes 11 market-rate apartments and 11 workforce housing units for tenants earning under 80% of the area median income.

Photo of a room in the TB Fitzgerald Apartment Complex. (Copyright 2025 by Riverfront Real Estate - All rights reserved.)

